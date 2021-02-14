B. Riley Raises Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target to $8.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

INFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of INFI opened at $4.04 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

