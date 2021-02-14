BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 600.57 ($7.85).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Insiders acquired 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,077 over the last three months.

LON BA opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.77.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

