Bailard Inc. Acquires 14,264 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $250,000.

AIV has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

