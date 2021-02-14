Bailard Inc. Invests $167,000 in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of KLX Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $13.30 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

