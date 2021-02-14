Bailard Inc. Invests $184,000 in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

