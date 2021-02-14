Bailard Inc. Invests $201,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 250,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

