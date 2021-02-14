Bailard Inc. Invests $79,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 92,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

