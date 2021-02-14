Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

