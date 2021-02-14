Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,600 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $706.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

