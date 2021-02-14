Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Cut by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $35,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

