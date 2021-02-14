Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $6.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 125,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

