Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.06

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.06 and last traded at C$97.43, with a volume of 640005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.60.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.