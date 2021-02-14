Barclays Boosts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $26.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.05.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.