Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 47,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 38,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,227,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter.

