Barclays Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $70.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 264,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

