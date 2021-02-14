Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BAYRY stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

