Barclays Reiterates GBX 9,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,471 ($97.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,476.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,062.62. The firm has a market cap of £98.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

