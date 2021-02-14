Barclays Trims Prudential (LON:PRU) Target Price to GBX 1,441

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

PRU opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Thursday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The company has a market cap of £34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,343.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,222.08.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

