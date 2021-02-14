Beaxy (BXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,434.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $11,434.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

