Beaxy Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $21,265.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

