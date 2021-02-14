BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.23.

BRBR opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

