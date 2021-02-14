Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,936 ($38.36) on Wednesday. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,677.98.

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

