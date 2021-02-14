Bellway’s (BLWYF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

