Beowulf (BWF) Reaches One Day Volume of $19,997.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.61 million and $19,997.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00259166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00082898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00194178 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.95 or 0.85027174 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com.

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.