Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 31.05 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.80. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.15 ($0.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £439.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

