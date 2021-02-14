Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

