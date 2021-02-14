BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 6.3% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.60 or 0.00948585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00050603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.31 or 0.05153151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

