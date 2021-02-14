Better Plant Sciences (OTC:BOSQF) Trading Up 6.8%

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (OTC:BOSQF)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,949,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 251,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Better Plant Sciences Company Profile (OTC:BOSQF)

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils. It also develop and acquire intellectual property for plant-based products. The company offers plant-based skin care products under Urban Juve brand name; and cannabis wellness products under Wright & Well and Jack n Jane brands.

