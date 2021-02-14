Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.80 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,763,036,426 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.