BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

