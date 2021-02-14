Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. Cormark boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

TSE:BIR opened at C$3.25 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.83.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

