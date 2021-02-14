Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the January 14th total of 954,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 290,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 550,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 308,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE BSM opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.