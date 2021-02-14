BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of BL stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

