BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Head to Head Analysis

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 6.69 -$1.87 million $0.81 12.20

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.