BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BST traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,206. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

