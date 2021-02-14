Block-Logic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $379.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $868,694.97 and approximately $379.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.