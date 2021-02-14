BlockStamp Price Tops $0.15 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockStamp has a market cap of $3.91 million and $441.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007569 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008548 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,238,782 coins and its circulating supply is 26,695,816 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

