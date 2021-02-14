Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.82 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

