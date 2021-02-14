Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

