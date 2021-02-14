Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

