Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

NYSE CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

