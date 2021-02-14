bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

BLUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 771,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,218. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

