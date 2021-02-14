Blur Price Tops $0.0145 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Blur has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $93,691.50 and $131,815.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,826,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,466,071 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

