BMO Capital Markets Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.85

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.40 to $0.85 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.47% from the company’s current price.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.56.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

