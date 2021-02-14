Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Vertical Research

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Vertical Research from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.68.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

