Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $32.33

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $32.33 or 0.00069389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $137,870.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00072974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192825 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,148.55 or 0.84021871 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

