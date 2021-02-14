Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.