Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,235 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

