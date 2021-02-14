Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,921 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

