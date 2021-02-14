Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,619 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

ALB opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

